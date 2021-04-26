Advertisement

LPD responds to shooting near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street

Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near 15th and D Streets on Monday at around 10:30 a.m.
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near 15th and D Streets on Monday at around 10:30 a.m.(Madison Pitsch)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street on Monday that left one person injured.

LPD said dispatch took a call about shots fired and a witness reported hearing a male voice say he had been injured, and when officers arrived they found shell casings and a blood trail leading up to an apartment.

After searching the area, officers didn’t find the victim but were alerted after a man arrived at a local area hospital with a gunshot wound. The injury is non-life threatening and LPD has determined the man was injured during the shooting.

LPD is investigating the incident and awaiting a warrant to search the apartment near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash south of Highway 77 and Warlick in southwest Lincoln.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 77
The scene of a two-alarm house fire near 18th & Spring Meadow Drive in north Lincoln. LFR says...
Five displaced after two-alarm house fire
Two arrested after Saturday dog park robbery
On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up at the Air Park Green Area, most of them named Josh.
Joshes get together to fight in Josh Fight 2021
Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of...
Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday

Latest News

UPDATE: LES restores power after outage affects 6,000 customers
FILE
Nebraska resumes Johnson & Johnson vaccines
Tom Osborne will address Nebraska’s May graduates
Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a warehouse fire at a FirstStar Fiber designed to hold...
Fire at recycling warehouse in Lincoln