LPD responds to shooting near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street on Monday that left one person injured.

LPD said dispatch took a call about shots fired and a witness reported hearing a male voice say he had been injured, and when officers arrived they found shell casings and a blood trail leading up to an apartment.

After searching the area, officers didn’t find the victim but were alerted after a man arrived at a local area hospital with a gunshot wound. The injury is non-life threatening and LPD has determined the man was injured during the shooting.

LPD is investigating the incident and awaiting a warrant to search the apartment near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street.

