LPD: Two teens steal woman’s purse outside store

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department said two teenage boys stole a woman’s purse while she was outside a store.

On Sunday just before 2 p.m., officers were called to 48th and R Streets for a robbery.

A 48-year-old woman told police she was walking into Schaefer’s and saw a group of teenage boys. The woman explained that one of the boys ran up to her, grabbed her purse and pulled on it until one of the handles broke. LPD said the boys ran away with her purse and she called police.

LPD said officers reviewed store security video at Schaefer’s that showed the robbery and two 14-year-old boys walking just a few blocks away on N 48th Street that matched the description given by the victim and witnesses.

The boys were detained and their parents were contacted, according to police.

One of the 14-year-old boys was referred for robbery and the other was referred for aiding and abetting robbery. Both boys were turned over to their parents.

LPD said the purse was recovered in the area of the robbery.

