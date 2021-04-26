Advertisement

Man arrested following road rage incident while backing truck into his driveway

Terry Meisinger
Terry Meisinger(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man following a road rage incident where he threatened another driver with a gun.

On Friday, around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a weapons violation in progress near 56th Street and Leighton Avenue.

LPD said officers spoke with the victim who said that he was driving westbound on Holdrege Street, between 84th and 70th, and saw a blue Chevy Silverado stopped in the middle of the road.

Police said the victim explained that the truck then suddenly went into reverse, started backing into a driveway and he had to swerve to miss the truck and honked his horn. According to the victim, as he passed the truck, it pulled out of the driveway and squealed its tires, then started following the victim.

LPD said the truck was very close behind him, honking its horn and the driver was yelling out the window.

Officers said as they came to a stop at a red light near 56th and Holdrege Streets, the driver of the truck got out of his vehicle, approached the victim, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him.

LPD said the victim reported that the man threatened him, and he feared for his life and his passenger.

According to police, officers located a truck matching the description provided by the victim near 73rd and Holdrege Streets backed into a driveway.

LPD said officers contacted 48-year-old Terry Meisinger who was identified as the man responsible.

Meisinger was arrested for two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of use of firearm to commit a felony.

Officers located a .45 caliber Springfield handgun in Meisinger’s vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash south of Highway 77 and Warlick in southwest Lincoln.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 77
The scene of a two-alarm house fire near 18th & Spring Meadow Drive in north Lincoln. LFR says...
Five displaced after two-alarm house fire
Two arrested after Saturday dog park robbery
On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up at the Air Park Green Area, most of them named Josh.
Joshes get together to fight in Josh Fight 2021
Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of...
Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday

Latest News

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a warehouse fire at a FirstStar Fiber designed to hold...
Fire at recycling warehouse in Lincoln
Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s on Monday for most of the coverage area.
Temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s!
Dayshawn Brimfield
Pursuit near Lincoln ends with arrest, recovery of stolen car
LPD: Two teens steal woman’s purse outside store