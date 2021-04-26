Man arrested following road rage incident while backing truck into his driveway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man following a road rage incident where he threatened another driver with a gun.

On Friday, around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a weapons violation in progress near 56th Street and Leighton Avenue.

LPD said officers spoke with the victim who said that he was driving westbound on Holdrege Street, between 84th and 70th, and saw a blue Chevy Silverado stopped in the middle of the road.

Police said the victim explained that the truck then suddenly went into reverse, started backing into a driveway and he had to swerve to miss the truck and honked his horn. According to the victim, as he passed the truck, it pulled out of the driveway and squealed its tires, then started following the victim.

LPD said the truck was very close behind him, honking its horn and the driver was yelling out the window.

Officers said as they came to a stop at a red light near 56th and Holdrege Streets, the driver of the truck got out of his vehicle, approached the victim, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him.

LPD said the victim reported that the man threatened him, and he feared for his life and his passenger.

According to police, officers located a truck matching the description provided by the victim near 73rd and Holdrege Streets backed into a driveway.

LPD said officers contacted 48-year-old Terry Meisinger who was identified as the man responsible.

Meisinger was arrested for two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of use of firearm to commit a felony.

Officers located a .45 caliber Springfield handgun in Meisinger’s vehicle.

