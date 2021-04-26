McDonald’s looks to hire around 2,100 workers across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) Local McDonald’s restaurants are looking to hire around 2,100 workers across Nebraska, including around 770 in Lincoln this summer. According to a McDonald’s PR representative, this is in an effort to meet demand as customers are welcomed back to a safe dining environment.

Job seekers will have the chance to apply and take part in on-the-spot interviews at participating restaurants. McDonald’s offers benefits like flexible hours, job training and opportunities in career advancement.

