Advertisement

McDonald’s looks to hire around 2,100 workers across Nebraska

(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) Local McDonald’s restaurants are looking to hire around 2,100 workers across Nebraska, including around 770 in Lincoln this summer. According to a McDonald’s PR representative, this is in an effort to meet demand as customers are welcomed back to a safe dining environment.

Job seekers will have the chance to apply and take part in on-the-spot interviews at participating restaurants. McDonald’s offers benefits like flexible hours, job training and opportunities in career advancement.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash south of Highway 77 and Warlick in southwest Lincoln.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 77
The scene of a two-alarm house fire near 18th & Spring Meadow Drive in north Lincoln. LFR says...
Five displaced after two-alarm house fire
Two arrested after Saturday dog park robbery
On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up at the Air Park Green Area, most of them named Josh.
Joshes get together to fight in Josh Fight 2021
Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of...
Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday

Latest News

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Frances McDormand in a scene from the film...
Nebraska plays role in Best Picture winner
A Minden woman may lose her position on the school board because she refused to wear a mask
Minden school board member may lose position over COVID mask refusal
Isolated severe storms are possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Tuesday Forecast: Does Our Warmin’ Lead to Stormin’?
UPDATE: LES restores power after outage affects 6,000 customers