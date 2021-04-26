Minden school board member may lose position over COVID mask refusal

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Minden woman may be kicked off the school board over her refusal to wear a mask during a recent board meeting.

The Minden school board called a special meeting Monday at 7 p.m. One of the agenda items is a resolution to remove board member Katie Sinsel.

The Minden Courier newspaper reported last week that Sinsel was removed from an April 12 meeting because she refused to wear a mask as a COVID precaution. The Courier reported that the board in March had approved a policy requiring board members and the public to wear masks during school board meetings.

The paper reported that Sinsel refused a direct request from school superintendent Jim Widdiefield to wear a mask. According to the report Minden police chief Brad Butler then told Sinsel to wear a mask, leave the school building or be arrested for trespassing. Sinsel continued to protest and was eventually removed from the building in handcuffs.

The wording of the agenda item for tonight’s special meeting is “Consider, Discuss and Take Action on Resolution Regarding Removal of Board Member Katie Sinsel.”

Local4 is covering the meeting and will have updates on new developments.

