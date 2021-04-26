Advertisement

Nebraska resumes Johnson & Johnson vaccines

(wcax)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has announced the resumption of offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Appropriate providers should resume administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to state officials.

Nebraska is following Friday’s recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in lifting the pause. The two federal agencies had earlier recommended a pause in using Johnson & Johnson doses.

The safety and effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been confirmed by the CDC and the FDA. Nebraska providers who have a current supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should resume using those doses, according to state officials.

More information is available from the CDC website.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash south of Highway 77 and Warlick in southwest Lincoln.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 77
The scene of a two-alarm house fire near 18th & Spring Meadow Drive in north Lincoln. LFR says...
Five displaced after two-alarm house fire
Two arrested after Saturday dog park robbery
On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up at the Air Park Green Area, most of them named Josh.
Joshes get together to fight in Josh Fight 2021
Anyone named “Josh” is invited to partake in a “Josh Fight” to see who the rightful owner of...
Calling everyone named Josh: Name fight going down in Lincoln on Saturday

Latest News

UPDATE: LES restores power after outage affects 6,000 customers
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near 15th and D Streets on Monday at around 10:30 a.m.
LPD responds to shooting near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street
Tom Osborne will address Nebraska’s May graduates
Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a warehouse fire at a FirstStar Fiber designed to hold...
Fire at recycling warehouse in Lincoln