Nebraska resumes Johnson & Johnson vaccines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has announced the resumption of offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Appropriate providers should resume administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to state officials.

Nebraska is following Friday’s recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in lifting the pause. The two federal agencies had earlier recommended a pause in using Johnson & Johnson doses.

The safety and effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been confirmed by the CDC and the FDA. Nebraska providers who have a current supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should resume using those doses, according to state officials.

More information is available from the CDC website.

