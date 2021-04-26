Advertisement

Pursuit near Lincoln ends with arrest, recovery of stolen car

Dayshawn Brimfield
Dayshawn Brimfield(Lancaster County Jail)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a New Jersey man following a pursuit with a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 near Lincoln.

At approximately 7:10 p.m. Sunday, a trooper stopped to perform a motorist assist on a Honda Civic that was parked on the shoulder of westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 398. After the vehicle departed, the trooper learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of New Jersey.

The trooper continued westbound to locate the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 390. The vehicle accelerated and refused to stop. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

Near mile marker 386, the vehicle began having mechanical problems and slowed down significantly. According to NSP, a short time later, the vehicle intentionally drove off the roadway at low speed and struck a fence, blocking the driver’s door from opening. Troopers were then able to take the driver into custody without further incident.

The driver, Dayshawn Brimfield, 29, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was lodged in Lancaster County Jail for possession of stolen property, flight to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

