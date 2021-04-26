Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Monday that 33 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 30,779. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 232.

Variant cases: Three additional COVID-19 variant cases were confirmed in Lancaster County – all three are B.1.1.7 also known as the U.K. variant. The variants were identified through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and LLCHD is currently investigating.

A total of 50 cases of COVID-19 variants have now been identified in Lancaster County:

  • B.1.427/B.1.429 – California variants, 10 cases
  • B.1.1.7 – U.K. variant, 38 cases
  • B.1.351 – South Africa variant, 2 cases

Variants can spread more easily and quickly and they can lead to more cases of COVID-19. Residents are urged to continue preventive actions to control the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in the community, which include getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Recoveries: 27,778

Weekly positivity rate:

  • April 18 through 24:  7.3 percent
  • April 25 through 30:  no data

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 34 with 23 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 11 from other communities (one on a ventilator).

Risk Dial:  low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Vaccinations administered:

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses):  161,086
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine):  113,810

Last week’s large-scale clinics:

  • Wednesday, April 21, Gateway Mall – nearly 200 first doses administered at the drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store
  • Friday, April 23, Pinnacle Bank Arena – about 1,000 first and second doses
  • Saturday, April 24, Pinnacle Bank Arena – 652 first doses administered; Gateway Mall – 367 first doses administered at the drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store

This week’s large-scale clinics (subject to change):

  • Wednesday, April 28, Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store
  • Thursday, April 29, Pinnacle Bank Arena – second doses
  • The health department continues to work with local high schools and will offer clinics for students and their families/guardians at Lincoln high schools this week.

Registration:  Residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week.  Residents can complete the quick and simple registration process and then schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.

Drive-through testing is available from:

  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive.  Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
  • Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store.  Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

