Tuesday Forecast: Does Our Warmin’ Lead to Stormin’?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving cold front is expected to settle into the state as we head into the day on Tuesday, which will lead to cooler temperatures as well as a chance for showers and thunderstorms with some isolated strong to severe storms possible on Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures are once again expected to be quite mild for this time of year, with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s for much of eastern Nebraska. It should be another good night to sleep with the windows open. It will be a bit cooler in the west, with lows in the 40s to low 50s.

By Tuesday afternoon as the front settles into southeastern Nebraska, temperatures will range from the upper 40s in northwestern Nebraska to the mid and upper 80s in the southeastern corner of the state. The going forecast for Lincoln is for highs in the lower 80s, but it very well could be a bit cooler if the front settles a little further to the south and east.

Skies are expected to become mostly cloudy as we head into the day on Tuesday. While there will be a small chance for some spotty showers through the day, the best chances for showers and thunderstorms will be as we head into Tuesday evening and Tuesday night as storms develop across the state.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather covering most of the state, so isolated strong to severe storms with large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado will be possible.

Showers with some isolated thunderstorms will then be possible from Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday behind the front. The risk for severe weather will push out of the area, as mainly some light rain will be possible as we head into Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler and more seasonal across the state, with highs mainly in the 60s.

An upper level ridge is then forecast to build back into the area for the second half of the week and into the weekend. This should keep the weather dry with temperatures bouncing back into the 70s with lower 80s by the weekend.

