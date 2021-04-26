Two arrested arrest Saturday dog park robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two people after a robbery at an area dog park on Saturday afternoon.

LPD says they were called to the Holmes Lake Dog Park around 2:30 p.m. on a report of a robbery. The victims told police that their three-month old pit bull had been stolen after a fight with two suspects. One of the victims was cut with a knife during the struggle, but didn’t require medical attention.

During the investigation, 25-year-old DeAundre Coleman and 21-year-old Shayli Turnbull were identified as the suspects. They were later located by police and arrested. Both are facing charges.

Police tell 10/11 NOW the pit bull was later safely recovered.

