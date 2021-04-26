Voices of Hope sells signs to raise awareness of Sexual Assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -According to Voices of Hope, one in five women, and one in 71 men, are survivors of sexual assault. And it happens here in Lincoln.

Voices of Hope said last year they served 450 survivors of sexual assault, and it’s important the community is aware of how prevalent the crime is. It’s why this April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, they’re selling signs, raising money and awareness.

“I would hope that people will see these signs and recognize that there’s reason to be informed about this and understand that people need support when they’re coming forward with sexual-assault-related issues,” said Marla Sohl, Voices of Hope.

Voices of Hope said they’re available 24/7 to help support survivors of all forms of abuse.

Their crisis line number is (402) 475-7273.

If you want to show your support and purchase a yard sign, Click Here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.