Disney on Ice coming to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party visits Lincoln from June 3-6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Feld Entertainment said it is working closely with PBA to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state, and local guidelines. Additionally, pod seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy Disney On Ice while social distancing from other groups that are also in attendance. Seating capacity at Pinnacle Bank Arena for Disney On Ice will be reduced with the pod seating structure in place.

As an additional precaution, face coverings are required for guests ages 2 and older except when eating or drinking in their seats, unless otherwise exempted by law. Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here.

Guests looking to purchase Disney On Ice souvenirs can use a new contactless shopping experience with touch-free payment and digital purchasing options. Guests can pre-order items prior to arriving at Pinnacle Bank Arena or from their seats. Once ordered, guests can pick up their purchases at a contactless pickup station during the show. Additional information can be found here.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on May 4. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

To order tickets online: www.disneyonice.com

Dates and Times of Performances

Thursday, June 3 7 p.m.

Friday, June 4 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 10 a.m. 2:30 p.m. 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 6 10 a.m. 2:30 p.m. 7 p.m.

