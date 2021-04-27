Inmate missing from community correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Kentrell Hollins did not return to the facility from his overnight work assignment.

Hollins started his sentence on December 6, 2019. He was sentenced three to five years for aggravated driving under the influence (fifth offense) out of Douglas County. Hollins has a tentative release date of August 2, 2021 and a parole eligibility date of August 2020.

Hollins is a 27-year old black man, 5′8″, 240 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

