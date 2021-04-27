Advertisement

Inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center

27-year-old Kentrell Hollins is on escape status from Lincoln's Community Corrections Center as of Tuesday morning.(KOLN/NDCS)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that’s listed as missing from a prison facility in Lincoln.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 27-year-old Kentrell Hollins is on escape status as of Tuesday morning.

Hollins is listed as an inmate at the Community Corrections Center near SW 27th & W Van Dorn in Lincoln. He’s serving a three to five-year sentence for his fifth DUI offense out of Douglas County.

Hollins was eligable for parole in August of last year, and has a parole board review in November of this year. His sentence began in early December, 2019.

If you see Hollins, call 911.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

