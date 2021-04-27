Advertisement

Lincoln General Election Voter’s Guide

A Lincoln voter drops off their early ballot outside the Lancaster County Election Commission.
A Lincoln voter drops off their early ballot outside the Lancaster County Election Commission.(KOLN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Early voting has started for the Lincoln General Election on Tuesday, May 4.

On the ballot are three Lincoln City Council at-large seats, two spots on the Lincoln Airport Authority board of directors and four seats on the Lincoln Board of Education.

  • Early voting hours can be found here.
  • Election Day polling locations can be found here.
  • A sample ballot can be reviewed here.

Three incumbent councilors, Roy Christensen, Bennie Shobe and Sändra Washington are running for reelection. The remaining three, Tom Beckius, Eric Burling and Mary Hilton are newcomers in the race for council.

Lincoln City Council Candidates
Tom Beckius
Tom Beckius
Eric Burling
Eric Burling
Roy Christensen
Roy Christensen
Mary Hilton
Mary Hilton
Bennie Shobe
Bennie Shobe
Sandra Washington
Sandra Washington

10/11 NOW spoke to all six city council candidates on a wide range of topics and will share their brief responses on a selected topic each evening on a 10/11 broadcast.

Affordable Housing

In the race to be on the Board of Education for Lincoln Public Schools District 1, 3, 5, and 7, one seat in each district is up for grabs. See which district you live in here.

LPS Board of Education District 1
Christina Campbell
Kathy Danek
LPS Board of Education District 3
Barbara Baier
LPS Board of Education District 5
Lanny Boswell
LPS Board of Education District 7
Don Mayhew
Michael Patestas

In the race for Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors, two seats are up for grabs.

Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors
Nicki Behmer
Jason Krueger
John Olsson
Tracy Refior

