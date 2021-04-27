Lincoln General Election Voter’s Guide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Early voting has started for the Lincoln General Election on Tuesday, May 4.

On the ballot are three Lincoln City Council at-large seats, two spots on the Lincoln Airport Authority board of directors and four seats on the Lincoln Board of Education.

Three incumbent councilors, Roy Christensen, Bennie Shobe and Sändra Washington are running for reelection. The remaining three, Tom Beckius, Eric Burling and Mary Hilton are newcomers in the race for council.

In the race to be on the Board of Education for Lincoln Public Schools District 1, 3, 5, and 7, one seat in each district is up for grabs. See which district you live in here.

LPS Board of Education District 1 Christina Campbell Kathy Danek

LPS Board of Education District 3 Barbara Baier

LPS Board of Education District 5 Lanny Boswell

LPS Board of Education District 7 Don Mayhew Michael Patestas

In the race for Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors, two seats are up for grabs.

