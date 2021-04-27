LPD: Man trespasses in Kwik Shop, punches officer in the head while being arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man for punching an officer in the head while being taken into custody.

On Monday, just after 8 p.m., officers were called to the Kwik Shop on 14th and Adams Streets for trespassing.

LPD said an employee told officers that a man was in the store intoxicated and causing a disturbance.

According to officers, the employee had asked the man to leave several times but the man refused.

While officers tried getting the man to leave the business, LPD said the man threatened to kill the officer and was non-compliant. Police said he threatened to kill the officer trying to take down his information.

Based on the man’s intoxication level, LPD said officers needed to place the man in protective custody.

LPD said while the officer tried placing the man in custody, the man punched the officer in the head several times and there was a struggle. LPD said officers were eventually able to get the man in custody.

Calvin Bloom is facing assault on an officer charges, felony resisting arrest charges, criminal trespassing and obstructing a police officer.

LPD said the officer’s injuries did not require medical attention.

During their investigation, officers learned Bloom was wanted on an arson case from last month at the Bennett Martin Library.

LPD said on March 30, library staff reported that they found fire damage at the north entryway of the library, where someone had started a fire causing $600 in damage.

Officers reviewed surveillance video which showed two men starting multiple fires in the entryway of the library.

LPD said Bloom was identified from that video as one of the suspects. Since his arrest this week, he is facing criminal mischief and arson charges.

