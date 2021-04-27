Advertisement

LPD responds to assault involving Molotov cocktail

(Phil Anderson)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to an assault involving a Molotov cocktail Saturday night.

LPD was dispatched to the 1200 block of S 21st Street on an assault around 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a 44-year-old male victim and several witnesses.

Officers learned that the victim had been seated on the front porch of his residence when a man who was known to him threw a Molotov cocktail at him. Glass from the bottle broke off and struck the victim in the face causing multiple lacerations that required treatment at a local area hospital.

Witnesses and the victim reported chasing the man away from the property before calling police.

Officers processed the scene for evidence and located items consistent with the contents of a Molotov cocktail. Officers canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after Saturday dog park robbery
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash south of Highway 77 and Warlick in southwest Lincoln.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 77
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission gives update on fish issue at Oak Lake
Hundreds of dead fish found at Oak Lake; experts say little can be done
UPDATE: LES restores power after outage affects 6,000 customers
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near 15th and D Streets on Monday at around 10:30 a.m.
23-year-old injured in shooting near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street

Latest News

A marginal and slight risk for severe weather cover most of the state for Tuesday as isolated...
Scattered severe storms Tuesday evening, cloudy and cooler on Wednesday
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
Severe weather potential on Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: Does Our Warmin’ Lead to Stormin’?
Calvin Bloom
LPD: Man trespasses in Kwik Shop, punches officer in the head while being arrested