LPD responds to assault involving Molotov cocktail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to an assault involving a Molotov cocktail Saturday night.

LPD was dispatched to the 1200 block of S 21st Street on an assault around 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a 44-year-old male victim and several witnesses.

Officers learned that the victim had been seated on the front porch of his residence when a man who was known to him threw a Molotov cocktail at him. Glass from the bottle broke off and struck the victim in the face causing multiple lacerations that required treatment at a local area hospital.

Witnesses and the victim reported chasing the man away from the property before calling police.

Officers processed the scene for evidence and located items consistent with the contents of a Molotov cocktail. Officers canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

