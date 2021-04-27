Man facing 2 new fraud charges for cashing fraudulent payroll checks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man is facing new charges for cashing fake checks at two Lincoln banks.

The Lincoln Police Department says 48-year-old Timothy Fantroy is facing two additional forgery charges.

Fantroy was arrested last week for trying to cash two fake checks at two separate Union Banks.

LPD said investigators believe earlier in the day, April 22nd, Fantroy had cashed two fraudulent checks at two separate West Gate banks, one on Capitol Beach Boulevard and W O Street, as well as the West Gate bank on 17th and South Streets.

According to officers, each check was for $1,900 that claimed to be a payroll check from a local construction company.

LPD said officers were able to tie Fantroy back to the two checks passed at the West Gate banks.

