Advertisement

Man facing 2 new fraud charges for cashing fraudulent payroll checks

Timothy Fantroy
Timothy Fantroy(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man is facing new charges for cashing fake checks at two Lincoln banks.

The Lincoln Police Department says 48-year-old Timothy Fantroy is facing two additional forgery charges.

Fantroy was arrested last week for trying to cash two fake checks at two separate Union Banks.

LPD said investigators believe earlier in the day, April 22nd, Fantroy had cashed two fraudulent checks at two separate West Gate banks, one on Capitol Beach Boulevard and W O Street, as well as the West Gate bank on 17th and South Streets.

According to officers, each check was for $1,900 that claimed to be a payroll check from a local construction company.

LPD said officers were able to tie Fantroy back to the two checks passed at the West Gate banks.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after Saturday dog park robbery
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash south of Highway 77 and Warlick in southwest Lincoln.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 77
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission gives update on fish issue at Oak Lake
Hundreds of dead fish found at Oak Lake; experts say little can be done
UPDATE: LES restores power after outage affects 6,000 customers
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near 15th and D Streets on Monday at around 10:30 a.m.
LPD responds to shooting near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street

Latest News

Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party
Disney on Ice coming to Lincoln
A Lincoln voter drops off their early ballot outside the Lancaster County Election Commission.
Lincoln General Election Voter’s Guide
Generic- Nebraska Legislature
Nebraska advances phaseout of Social Security income taxes
Lincoln General Election 2021
Lincoln City Council Candidates - Affordable Housing