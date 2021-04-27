Advertisement

‘More normal lifestyle’ coming for the vaccinated, HHS chief says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to return to a “more normal lifestyle.”

Speaking on CBS This Morning, he was talking about new guidance on mask wearing that is expected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later Tuesday.

“The message is clear: ‘You’re vaccinated, guess what? You get to return to a more normal lifestyle. If you’re not vaccinated, you’re still in danger as well. So get vaccinated,’” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tuesday.

Up until now, other health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been advising everyone to continue wearing masks in public until more people are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after Saturday dog park robbery
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash south of Highway 77 and Warlick in southwest Lincoln.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 77
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission gives update on fish issue at Oak Lake
Hundreds of dead fish found at Oak Lake; experts say little can be done
UPDATE: LES restores power after outage affects 6,000 customers
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near 15th and D Streets on Monday at around 10:30 a.m.
LPD responds to shooting near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street

Latest News

Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party
Disney on Ice coming to Lincoln
Timothy Fantroy
Man facing 2 new fraud charges for cashing fraudulent payroll checks
The Centner Academy reportedly said it’s their policy, to the extent possible, not to employ...
Private school warns teachers against COVID-19 vaccines in Fla.
A Lincoln voter drops off their early ballot outside the Lancaster County Election Commission.
Lincoln General Election Voter’s Guide