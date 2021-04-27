Scattered severe storms Tuesday evening, cloudy and cooler on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we head into Tuesday evening, isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible across the state as an upper level disturbance kicks out of the Rockies and onto the Plains. It should be said at the outset, this doesn’t appear to be a big severe weather event for eastern parts of the state, including Lincoln. The best chances for strong to severe storms will likely lie across parts of southwestern and into central Nebraska, where the SPC has issued a slight risk for severe weather. There is also a marginal risk for severe weather that extends into eastern parts of the state where some isolated severe storms will be possible Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours. The main hazards tonight are expected to be large hail, damaging winds gusts, and locally heavy rain. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either though.

Thunderstorms have already developed this afternoon across the Front Range in northeastern Colorado and more storms are expected to develop as we head into the late afternoon. Short term models indicate storms should slide east out of northeastern Colorado and into parts of western Nebraska by Tuesday evening. Storms are expected to remain north of the cold front, where the atmosphere will be more unstable. Areas south the front will be more capped and will have a harder time seeing thunderstorm activity. For Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, we think the best chance to possibly see some isolated thunderstorms will be late Tuesday into the overnight hours. Activity that reaches eastern Nebraska is expected to be more isolated to scattered, so widespread heavy rains or thunderstorms aren’t expected. Into the day on Wednesday behind the cold front and departing upper level disturbance, mostly cloudy and cool conditions will be on tap with some additional isolated light rain showers possible across the area.

Total rainfall amounts are expected to be highest across parts of the Panhandle, the Sandhills, and into southwestern Nebraska where there is expected to be more widespread thunderstorm activity. These areas have the potential to see 1″ to 2″ of rain with some locally heavier amounts of 2″ to 4″ possible where training thunderstorms occur. Some flash flooding can’t be ruled out in these areas Tuesday night. Further north and east, including in Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, a trace to 0.25″ of moisture is expected over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning will be a bit cooler than the past few nights with readings in the 30s, 40s, and lower 50s across the state.

Behind the front and with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, temperatures will cool back to the 60s for most of the state to go along with a north wind that could be blustery at times at 10 to 20 MPH with some occasional wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH possible.

Temperatures will rebound quickly for the second half of the week and into the weekend as an upper level ridge of high pressure builds back into the region. This should send temperatures back into the 70s for Thursday and Friday, with 80s for the upcoming weekend with mainly dry weather. Temperatures then begin to trend back downward early next week with chances for showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

