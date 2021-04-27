Advertisement

Trans Am raffled off for Team Jack Foundation

Willy Richardson receives the keys to the Team Jack Trans Am he won in a raffle.
Willy Richardson receives the keys to the Team Jack Trans Am he won in a raffle.(Mallory Connelly)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As of Tuesday, a North Platte man is now the official owner of the Team Jack Trans Am.

Willy Richardson entered Team Jack’s Trans Am Raffle; he was one of 1,100 tickets sold. The entire raffle raised $110,000 for the Team Jack Foundation.

“Since Team Jack started, Team Jack is what it is because the community has come together and help,” said Kylie Dockter, the Executive Director of the Team Jack Foundation. “It’s awesome to see.”

Mark Burch restored the Trans Am for Team Jack after learning that his friend, late founder Andy Hoffman, had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

“To do this for Andy, it’s absolutely a labor of love, said Burch. “I know he loved cars, it’s an honor and a privilege to do this kind of work”

The car was completely restored from the tires up and decorated with the Team Jack logo. Burch said he’s already planning on restoring another car to raffle off for Team Jack again next year.

