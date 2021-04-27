Advertisement

US ‘Real ID’ deadline is now May 2023 because of COVID-19

FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo a sample copy of a Washington drivers license is shown...
FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo a sample copy of a Washington drivers license is shown at the Washington state Dept. of Licensing office in Lacey, Wash. Americans will have more time because of the pandemic to get the Real ID that they will need to board a flight or enter federal facilities. The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, extended the Real ID deadline until May 3, 2023.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans will have more time to get the Real ID that they will need to board a flight or enter federal facilities.

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday extended the Real ID deadline until May 3, 2023. The deadline had been Oct. 1, 2021, but it was becoming clear that many people wouldn’t make it, in part because the COVID-19 outbreak has made it harder for states to issue new licenses.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

The updated cards will be required for airport check-in and to enter federal facilities.

People are getting compliant IDs as they renew, but it takes time and the process has been slowed by the pandemic, with many state agencies operating at limited capacity.

DHS says only 43% of all driver’s licenses and identification cards are compliant.

Older IDs will be suitable to allow people to drive, buy liquor or other age-regulated products, and gamble at casinos. Travelers also can use military IDs or passports to access flights and federal facilities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after Saturday dog park robbery
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash south of Highway 77 and Warlick in southwest Lincoln.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 77
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission gives update on fish issue at Oak Lake
Hundreds of dead fish found at Oak Lake; experts say little can be done
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near 15th and D Streets on Monday at around 10:30 a.m.
23-year-old injured in shooting near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street
UPDATE: LES restores power after outage affects 6,000 customers

Latest News

A Mississippi man and child created a viral moment when they had a conversation at a restaurant.
‘It’s the small things!’: Meal shared between strangers at Mississippi restaurant goes viral
The CDC director and President Joe Biden said Tuesday that people who are fully vaccinated can...
CDC, Biden announce new mask guidance
Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game...
Bidens to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter while in Georgia
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back to June 25
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask