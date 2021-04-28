County unveils new substance-abuse treatment diversion program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County has added a new type of diversion to its system, with a program aimed at substance abuse recovery.

The program will target individuals with misdemeanors or low-level felonies who present an ongoing need for substance abuse treatment.

The individuals will be enrolled in treatment programs as well as some diversion programming.

If they finish the requirements, charges would be dropped.

“The program is designed to promote a clean and sober lifestyle,” said Pat Condon, Lancaster County Attorney. “Encourage positive decision making and modify behaviors that previously brought people into the criminal justice system.”

So far, Condon’s office has enrolled 10 people in the program this week.

At a maximum, it says it would be able to handle about 30 cases but if it proves to be successful he would consider hiring more people to extend the caseload.

It’s the newest of now five diversion programs offered in the county along with traditional, veterans, mental health, and intensive supervised diversion.

It is modeled to be a middle ground for those who would not regularly qualify for diversion or the county’s drug court program.

