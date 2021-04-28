Fidone suffers injury, out for start of 2021 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska freshman tight end Thomas Fidone will not play in Saturday’s spring game, nor will he be available for the start of the 2021 season.

Head coach Scott Frost announced on Wednesday that Fidone suffered a knee injury during a recent practice. The injury will require surgery, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Fidone is a highly-touted newcomer that received a 4-star recruiting rating by Rivals.com. He had drawn praise for his progress this spring, including Sean Beckton saying that Fidone would contribute immediately for the Huskers.

If his recovery stays on schedule, Fidone could return to action by the middle of the fall season, according to Frost.

"Kind of a nothing play" will cost Thomas Fidone part of his freshman season with the #Huskers.https://t.co/1ezQQG7kEi pic.twitter.com/yhK8WvX7Qx — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.