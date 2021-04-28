Advertisement

Fidone suffers injury, out for start of 2021 season

Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone takes in coaching from Sean Beckton.
Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone takes in coaching from Sean Beckton.(KOLN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska freshman tight end Thomas Fidone will not play in Saturday’s spring game, nor will he be available for the start of the 2021 season.

Head coach Scott Frost announced on Wednesday that Fidone suffered a knee injury during a recent practice. The injury will require surgery, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Fidone is a highly-touted newcomer that received a 4-star recruiting rating by Rivals.com. He had drawn praise for his progress this spring, including Sean Beckton saying that Fidone would contribute immediately for the Huskers.

If his recovery stays on schedule, Fidone could return to action by the middle of the fall season, according to Frost.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Calvin Bloom
LPD: Man trespasses in Kwik Shop, punches officer in the head while being arrested
Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party
Disney on Ice coming to Lincoln
27-year-old Kentrell Hollins is on escape status from Lincoln's Community Corrections Center as...
Inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center
Kyle Barnes has been at CHI Health St. Elizabeth since Apr. 12.
Lincoln COVID-19 patient fighting for her life asks people to get vaccinated

Latest News

Nebraska Set to Welcome Fans Back to Memorial Stadium
Lincoln High goalie makes 500th save against Kearney.
Lincoln High goalie secures 500th career save
Lincoln High goalie makes 500th save
Lincoln High goalie makes 500th save
Nebraska football players have less than a week in Spring ball, so time to impress the coaching...
Walk-on Wyatt Liewer impressing during Spring practice