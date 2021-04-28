Girls, Boys State Basketball will happen on same week in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Girls and Boys State Basketball tournaments usually happen on separate weeks in March, but not in 2022.

The championships will be held Monday, March 7 through Saturday, March 12 in Lincoln.

The reason for the change is because the University of Nebraska will be hosting the 2022 Big Ten Conference Wrestling Championships March 5 and March 6 in Lincoln at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The NSAA, Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, University of Nebraska, Pinnacle Bank Arena and Lincoln Public Schools say they are committed to providing a championship experience for Nebraska’s best in girls and boys basketball.

All of the 2022 NSAA Girls and Boys Basketball Championship Finals will be televised live on NET on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12.

A full schedule for the 2022 girls and boys basketball postseason and state championship events will be released at a later date.

