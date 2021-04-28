Advertisement

Hi-Way Diner no longer open 24 hours in Lincoln

Apr. 28, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hi-Way Diner, located off Highway 2 in Lincoln, is no longer open 24-hours a day, ending a 34-year run.

The diner posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning that it is now open 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

“Bittersweet Day...We’re still here for you... 6 am-10 pm. Thank you for 34 years of support!” the post said.

Hi-Way Diner is located at 2105 NE-2 in Lincoln, just west of 27th Street and Highway 2.

