Advertisement

How your car’s color affects depreciation, resale value

Your car's color can have a significant effect on depreciation, according to a new analysis by...
Your car's color can have a significant effect on depreciation, according to a new analysis by the automotive research website iSeeCars.com.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – When getting a new car or a new-to-you car, keep color in mind.

Your car’s color can have a significant effect on depreciation, according to a new analysis by the automotive research website iSeeCars.com.

The highest depreciating color costs you more than twice as much in lost value compared to the lowest depreciating color.

iSeeCars.com compared prices of more than 6 million new and used cars over a three-year period to come up with its results.

Gold had the worst depreciation at 45.6%. The best was yellow at 20.4%.

Gold had the worst depreciation at 45.6%. The best was yellow at 20.4%.
Gold had the worst depreciation at 45.6%. The best was yellow at 20.4%.(Source: iSeeCars.com)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Barnes has been at CHI Health St. Elizabeth since Apr. 12.
Lincoln COVID-19 patient fighting for her life asks people to get vaccinated
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
The scene of an early morning rollover crash at 27th & Arbor Road.
Three hospitalized after early morning rollover crash
Calvin Bloom
LPD: Man trespasses in Kwik Shop, punches officer in the head while being arrested
Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party
Disney on Ice coming to Lincoln

Latest News

Housing shortage impacting home buyers
Housing shortage, hot real estate market making it tough to land a home
Jeff Kezeor Golden Apple Award Winner
Beatrice teacher making history
Warmer Weather Returns !
Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny skies...a brisk north wind...and temperatures turning a little milder
Rep. Steil
Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) previews joint session speech