Huskers women’s golf return to Ohio for NCAA Regional

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers, who punched their ticket to regionals by tying for second at the Big Ten Championship over the weekend at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio, claimed their 12th all-time NCAA Regional appearance dating back to an NCAA West Regional bid in 1994.

Nebraska will compete in three rounds at the NCAA Columbus Regional with single rounds each day beginning on Monday, May 10.

“I am excited about what our team has been able to accomplish so far, and we are thrilled about our selection into the NCAA Regional in Columbus,” Nebraska Coach Lisa Johnson said. “Our golfers are familiar with the Scarlet Course at Ohio State, and we will go back to Ohio with a lot of confidence after our performance at the Big Ten Championship in TPC River’s Bend last week.”

Kate Smith, the 2021 Big Ten Conference individual champion, represented Nebraska as an individual at the 2017 NCAA Central Regional on the Scarlet Course in Columbus and is looking forward to another trip to Ohio. “Wow, bookend trips for me. I went to regionals at the Scarlet Course my freshman year and am super-excited to go back with our whole team,” Smith said. “I am so proud of our whole team and the work we have put in, and really the belief in ourselves that we have gained over the past few months. It is definitely an exciting time to be part of Husker women’s golf right now, and we are going to try to keep it rolling at regionals.”

The Huskers gathered as a team outside at Firethorn Golf Club to celebrate their selection and their season as a whole at a year-end team luncheon on Wednesday afternoon. Nebraska was one of seven Big Ten Conference teams to earn a trip to the 72-team NCAA Tournament, joining Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Illinois and Purdue in the field.

NCAA Columbus Regional

The Columbus regional will be played at The Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio and will be hosted by Ohio State. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:1. Duke (Atlantic Coast Conference)2. Arizona State3. Virginia4. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)5. Georgia6. Vanderbilt7. Michigan8. Clemson9. Oklahoma10. Kentucky11. Illinois12. New Mexico (Mountain West Conference)13. Nebraska14. Washington15. Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt Conference)16. Campbell (Big South Conference)17. Evansville (Missouri Valley Conference)18. Youngstown State (Horizon League)

Individuals:1. Leah Onosato – Old Dominion2. Monika Hartl – NC State3. Nicole Adam – North Carolina4. Samantha Vodry – High Point5. Rory Weinfurther – Richmond (Patriot League)6. Maria Loza – Hartford (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

