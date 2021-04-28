Hy-Vee pharmacies now offering free COVID-19 vaccines without appointments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hy-Vee announced Wednesday that all of its pharmacy locations now offer free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment.

For those who prefer to make a vaccine appointment in advance, that option is still available by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, selecting “Find Appointments” and completing the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection.

COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.

