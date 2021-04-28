Inmate arrested after fleeing community correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate was arrested by Omaha Police shortly after he ran away from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha Tuesday night.

Anthony Gonzales was booked into the Pottawattamie County jail after being taken into custody in Carter Lake, Iowa.

Gonzales was dropped off at CCC-O before midnight in a private vehicle.

According to the Nebraksa Department of Corrections, staff members interceded when they saw Gonzales assault the driver.

They removed him from the car and blocked his way when he tried several times to re-enter the vehicle. Gonzales refused multiple directives to be placed in restraints and then fled the facility grounds, NDCS said.

Omaha officers were at CCC-O taking information from staff members when a tamper alarm went off on the electronic monitoring device Gonzales was wearing. Police were able to use that information to track Gonzales to a hotel near Carter Lake, where he was arrested.

“Staff members acted swiftly and appropriately from the moment they witnessed the assault, and throughout the process of trying to convince Gonzales to cooperate,” said CCC-O Warden Ryan Mahr. “Once he took off, information was shared immediately with local law enforcement which allowed officers to locate Mr. Gonzales and bring the situation to a swift conclusion.”

Gonzales’ sentence started on October 9, 2018. He is serving a six to 10-year sentence on a charge of robbery out of Douglas County. He has a tentative release date of August 30, 2023 and a parole hearing scheduled in May 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.