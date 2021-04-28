Advertisement

Josh Fight organizers bring in nearly a ton of supplies to the Food Bank of Lincoln

Food Bank collects nearly a ton of food donations.
By Jared Austin
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A ton of fun this weekend also brought in nearly a ton of supplies to the Food Bank of Lincoln. After the well-known Josh Fight on Saturday, organizers of the event ended up donating over 1,800 pounds of supplies.

Executive Director Scott Young said it ranged from canned foods, bottled water and some personal care products.

Young said the fact that the community can benefit from a fun event like this is just icing on the cake.

‘This was a decision that those folks made, the Josh organizers and other interested people made on their own and that just shows an awareness of how many people are struggling right now in our community,” said Young.

Young is grateful for all the Joshes who chipped in.

“It’s a great way to say to the community ‘Hey we’re having fun out here’ but we’re also trying to accomplish something and they certainly did that in spades,” said Young.

Food from this event will be going out to those in need over the next few weeks.

