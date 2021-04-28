Lincoln High goalie secures 500th career save
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the pitch Tuesday night Lincoln High’s goal keeper Mackenzie Smith secured her 500 career save.
The senior entered the game with 497. Head coach Kelly Fargo said this is a huge accomplishment considering they didn’t have a true season last year because of COVID-19.
Fargo adds that Smith is a tremendous leader and a positive force in the backfield.
Click on the video box to see how the Links celebrated Smith.
