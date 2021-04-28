Lincoln welcomes Spring Game visitors

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The City of Lincoln will provide some accommodations similar to those offered during the regular Husker football season to fans attending the Nebraska spring football game at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1. To avoid gameday traffic and parking challenges, fans are urged to visit lincoln.ne.gov/closures or use the Waze mobile app.

Parking:

Reserved, pre-paid parking is available for the spring game at City garages designated with “Park & Go” signs. Park & Go cashiers also sell $10 hangtags that permit all-day parking in downtown metered spaces. Visit parkandgo.org to find locations and rates and to reserve parking. Downtown parking meters are enforced Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Travel notes:

Interstate 80 exits at I-180/Downtown and 27th Street can be congested. Visitors are encouraged to use other routes into Lincoln.

Stadium Drive west of the stadium will be closed to all vehicular traffic. Passenger drop-off and pick-up will not be allowed in front of the Stadium before or after the game. Fans can be dropped off and picked up at 10th and Charleston streets and 12th and “R” streets.

7th Street from “P” to “Q” streets, 8th Street from “P” to “Q” streets, “Q” Street from 7th to Canopy streets, and Canopy from “P” to “Q” will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Haymarket Farmers’ Market.

14th Street from Vine to “W’ street will be closed for preparations for the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.

Entrance to the Haymarket from 9th Street via “R”, “Q” and “P” streets is prohibited 2 1/2 hours prior to the game. Drivers are encouraged to use “N” Street to access the Haymarket and Railyard.

Downtown notes:

The Big Red Express will not be offered for this year’s Spring Game.

Rideshare services such Uber and Lyft have designated a drop off/pickup area on Vine Street just east of 14th Street.

ScooterLNK scooters will not be available for use on Saturday.

UNL notes:

UNL parking lots will open at 9 a.m. and gates to the stadium will open at 11 a.m.

There will be no re-entry into the game this year.

Other Husker events that day include a softball game at 3 p.m. at Bowlin Stadium and a baseball game at 4 p.m. at Haymarket Park.

Fans are reminded that the University of Nebraska has implemented a clear bag policy to enter Memorial Stadium. For more information, visit huskers.com and select “Fan Zone.”

Free bike valet and secure bike parking:

BikeLNK will offer a free, secure area for cyclists to store a bicycle, helmet and one bag per bike during the game. The Bike Valet may be used for personal bikes or bikes from the BikeLNK bikeshare program. BikeLNK follows all City of Lincoln Directed Health Measures and encourages bicyclists to social distance when riding and gathering.

Cyclists will receive a wrist band that includes a number and description that will be required to identify their bikes for pickup.

BikeLNK’s Bike Valet will open one hour before kickoff at South 12th and “Q” streets in the grassy area next to the Lied BikeLNK station.

The Bike Valet will close 30 minutes after the game is over.

BikeLNK bikes may also be checked in at the BikeLNK station near South 12th and “Q” streets.

For more information about the Bike Valet, contact BikeLNK Manager Jamie Granquist at 402-659-8351 or jamie@heartlandbikeshare.org . For more information on Lincoln’s bikeshare program, visit BikeLNK.com

