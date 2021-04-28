Advertisement

LPD: Intoxicated woman assaults officer during arrest

Christina Trusow
Christina Trusow(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a woman for assaulting an officer, after they say they found her laying on the ground.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to an area near 24th and Superior Streets for a welfare check. LPD said neighbors called 911 saying an intoxicated woman was wandering through yards.

According to police, officers found the woman near Superior Street and Bel-Ridge Drive laying on the ground. Officers said they immediately identified that the woman was highly intoxicated and needed to be placed in protective custody to go to The Bridge.

LPD said while they were speaking with the woman, she became upset and tried walking away but fell on the ground. Officers said while they were placing the woman in custody, she became aggressive and resisted the officer. LPD said despite repeatedly trying to de-escalate the situation, she started kicking the officer in the legs, arms and body.

According to police, when another officer arrived, the woman refused to get into the patrol cruiser and was threatening to assault the other officer.

LPD said while searching the woman, officers found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.

The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Christina Trusow.

Trusow was arrested and is facing assault on a officer charges, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

