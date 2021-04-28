Advertisement

LPD: Man steals $22,000 worth of cigarettes from gas stations since Oct. 2020

Jerome Simmons
Jerome Simmons(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe has stolen more than $22,000 worth of cigarettes in convenience store burglaries.

According to LPD, since October 21, 2020 officers have responded to several convenience store burglaries. Investigators analyzed security video in each case and were able to determine it was the same man who was seen breaking windows to get inside and steal cigarettes and alcohol.

LPD identified that man as 52-year-old Jerome Simmons of Lincoln.

On Tuesday, around 2 a.m., while officers were conducting surveillance of Simmons, they saw him drive to the Casey’s at 12th and Charleston Streets.

LPD said officers watched Simmons break the glass to the business and crawl into the store.

Police said just as Simmons was leaving the store with a tote full of cigarettes, he was taken into custody.

Simmons was arrested and is facing 14 counts of burglary charges, one count of attempted burglary and one count of possession of burglar’s tools.

LPD said investigators served a search warrant on Simmons’ residence and found multiple cartons of cigarettes matching those that were stolen in recent burglaries. Officers said there’s currently an estimated loss of more than $22,000 in cigarettes and over $7,000 in damage.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Calvin Bloom
LPD: Man trespasses in Kwik Shop, punches officer in the head while being arrested
Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party
Disney on Ice coming to Lincoln
27-year-old Kentrell Hollins is on escape status from Lincoln's Community Corrections Center as...
Inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center
Kyle Barnes has been at CHI Health St. Elizabeth since Apr. 12.
Lincoln COVID-19 patient fighting for her life asks people to get vaccinated

Latest News

Nebraska Set to Welcome Fans Back to Memorial Stadium
Matthew Borden, Cassandra Washburn and Christopher Brewer
LPD: Marijuana, meth, illegal mushrooms and shotgun found inside home
Mainly cloudy, cooler with scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.
Clouds, lingering showers and cool temperatures Wednesday
Two killed in crash near Holdrege