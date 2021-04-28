LPD: Man steals $22,000 worth of cigarettes from gas stations since Oct. 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe has stolen more than $22,000 worth of cigarettes in convenience store burglaries.

According to LPD, since October 21, 2020 officers have responded to several convenience store burglaries. Investigators analyzed security video in each case and were able to determine it was the same man who was seen breaking windows to get inside and steal cigarettes and alcohol.

LPD identified that man as 52-year-old Jerome Simmons of Lincoln.

On Tuesday, around 2 a.m., while officers were conducting surveillance of Simmons, they saw him drive to the Casey’s at 12th and Charleston Streets.

LPD said officers watched Simmons break the glass to the business and crawl into the store.

Police said just as Simmons was leaving the store with a tote full of cigarettes, he was taken into custody.

Simmons was arrested and is facing 14 counts of burglary charges, one count of attempted burglary and one count of possession of burglar’s tools.

LPD said investigators served a search warrant on Simmons’ residence and found multiple cartons of cigarettes matching those that were stolen in recent burglaries. Officers said there’s currently an estimated loss of more than $22,000 in cigarettes and over $7,000 in damage.

