LPD: Marijuana, meth, illegal mushrooms and shotgun found inside home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators found marijuana, methamphetamine, other drugs and a shotgun inside a home where officers served a search warrant this week.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a home near 2nd Street and Dawes Avenue, after obtaining information that the residents were selling narcotics.

LPD said investigators made contact with 31-year-old Matthew Borden and 26-year-old Cassandra Washburn in front of the home as Washburn was talking to Borden who was seated in a red 2013 Ford Escape.

Officers said Washburn was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Borden was asked to get out of his car but he was not complaint and refused to get out. According to officers, after attempts to de-escalate the situation with Borden, he was removed from the car.

LPD said investigators found two bags of methamphetamine, each weighing around four grams, as well as more than $6,000 in cash. Investigators said they also found a loaded .38 Special Revolver on the front passenger seat that had been stolen in 1988 in Dallas, Texas.

According to police, investigators also made contact with 29-year-old Christopher Brewer who was seen walking away from Borden.

LPD said following a consent search, investigators found 27.6-grams of methamphetamine in Borden’s pocket.

While searching the home, LPD said investigators found 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 56.9 grams of marijuana, 20.2 grams of methamphetamine in separate bags, multiple items of paraphernalia and a double barrel shotgun and ammunition.

Borden was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm with a drug law violation, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of money while violating a drug law.

Washburn was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance.

Brewer was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

