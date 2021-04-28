Advertisement

LTU raising awareness in work zone safety

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s National Work Zone Awareness week and the capitol city is no stranger to crashes happening on major roadways.

According to Nebraska Department of Transportation, in 2019 there were more than 39,000 work zone injuries and 135 worker fatalities in the United States. According to the same graphic, 31% of those fatalities were the cause of drivers speeding through work zones.

Lincoln Transportation officials tell 10/11 NOW these crashes are all preventable and their workers do everything they can to protect themselves.

“We make sure our staff is trained and certified in the proper practice and procedure of setting up and installing work zone traffic control. We provide proper notification to the driver and we ask drivers on our streets to do their part and pay attention as they’re going down the road,” said maintenance operations manager, Tim Byrne.

Road crews said the dangers of work zones do cause hesitancy for new applicants and the risk causes some to resign early.

Ultimately, safety and responsibility falls on drivers to keep work zones protected.

According to Work Zone Safety’s website, the state of Nebraska had 13 work zone fatalities in 2019, which is five higher than the three-year-average of eight. This is the highest number of fatalities since 2014 and six of those 13 fatalities were workers.

Lincoln Transportation staff said the biggest reason for these fatalities is distracted driving and being alert is what ultimately saves lives.

“How they feel when they are out of a walk and maybe have to cross a busy arterial street. Still imagine how that makes you feel being out there with your feet on the ground in the roadway next to vehicles. That’s the same thing the staff have to battle everyday in the work zone, except they’re right next to an open lane of traffic,” said Byrne.

Lincoln Transportation said the best piece of advice is remembering this is someone’s family member. These workers want to go home and see their loved ones, just the same as everyone else.

When you see the signs of a work zone slow down, eliminate distractions and remember they’re out there to serve you.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Calvin Bloom
LPD: Man trespasses in Kwik Shop, punches officer in the head while being arrested
27-year-old Kentrell Hollins is on escape status from Lincoln's Community Corrections Center as...
Inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center
Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party
Disney on Ice coming to Lincoln
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at low-moderate (yellow) risk.
Lincoln officials encourage those 16 and up to get the vaccine

Latest News

Lincoln City Council candidates on COVID-19 response
Lincoln City Council candidates on COVID-19 response
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
Three people have been hospitalized after a rollover crash just outside Lincoln city limits.
Three hospitalized after early morning rollover crash
Meet Scooby! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now