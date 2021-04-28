Advertisement

Nebraska sees drastic need for truck drivers

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been a problem for years but now, things are getting even worse. Nebraska’s trucking industry is seeing a steady decline in drivers, and if things continue on this route, it could effect you from getting your everyday items.

One of the biggest issues, especially with summer coming up, is that gas stations may start running low on fuel, simply because there aren’t enough drivers to transport it.

Places like Lincoln Trucking Company say they’re hiring, but they aren’t seeing many applications come in. Even when they are, people don’t always have the required qualifications.

“In Nebraska, about half of all the communities in our state receive everything they need, literally everything, by truck alone. No trains, no planes, no other means of fulfilling the needs of those communities except trucks,” said Kent Grisham, president of the Nebraska Trucking Association.

This driver shortage, the Nebraska Trucking Association said, is a critical issue for the industry. “Without trucks, store shelves don’t get refilled. Fuel supplies stop where they are,” said Grisham.

Long hours on the road, and weeks away from family is what the Lincoln Trucking Company tells us may be steering people away.

“If you drove down the interstate, you’ll see we have a sign on one of our trailers that says, ‘always looking for drivers,’” said Terry Novak, the president of Lincoln Trucking Company.

Even though the job has plenty of benefits and pays well, it’s just not enough to keep drivers on the road. “Within the matter of a few years, you could very well be making a six-figure income,” said Grisham.

CDL instructors say enrollment for truck driving classes has gone down significantly. “Last year, we had classes with only about six students,” said Mike Kuebler, director of SCC’s professional truck driving program.

If the trend of not having enough truck drivers continues, we could start feeling the effects in Nebraska’s economy. “The price might go up on some things, or you’re going to find places where the shelves are empty,” said Kuebler.

This truck driver shortage is causing some companies in the industry to get creative. They’re finding new ways to keep drivers at home more often.

SCC’s CDL program is eight weeks long and costs a little over $1,000 to complete.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Barnes has been at CHI Health St. Elizabeth since Apr. 12.
Lincoln COVID-19 patient fighting for her life asks people to get vaccinated
The scene of an early morning rollover crash at 27th & Arbor Road.
Three hospitalized after early morning rollover crash
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Calvin Bloom
LPD: Man trespasses in Kwik Shop, punches officer in the head while being arrested
Matthew Borden, Cassandra Washburn and Christopher Brewer
LPD: Marijuana, meth, illegal mushrooms and shotgun found inside home

Latest News

Nebraska sees drastic need for truck drivers
Housing shortage impacting home buyers
Housing shortage, hot real estate market making it tough to land a home
Jeff Kezeor Golden Apple Award Winner
Beatrice teacher making history
Warmer Weather Returns !
Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny skies...a brisk north wind...and temperatures turning a little milder