Nebraska Set to Welcome Fans Back to Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska is set to host Husker fans for Saturday’s Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO. Approximately 32,500 tickets have been sold for the spring game with mobile tickets remaining on-sale through Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff.

Below is additional information for fans attending Saturday’s spring game.

Tickets & Gate Information

Any tickets remaining on game day will also be sold at Gate 10 ticket windows, Gate 21 and the main Athletic Ticket Office in the parking garage. The Ticket Office will open Saturday at 9 a.m. for ticket sales and other customer service issues.

Tickets for Saturday’s game are $10 for the main stadium and $20 for club seats. Prices will increase to $15 and $25, respectively, on Saturday.

Fans are reminded to access their mobile tickets to the game prior to reaching the stadium gates. In order to make the process of entering Memorial Stadium as efficient as possible fans are encouraged to access their ticket account and save their digital tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps prior to arrival.

There will be individuals outside of Memorial Stadium to provide technical support for those needing assistance with mobile tickets. These individuals will be wearing easily identifiable vests.

All fans are asked to remain in their assigned seating location in order to maintain the approved seating and health protocols.

Gates at Memorial Stadium will open two hours prior to kickoff at 11 a.m. All stadium gates will be open with the exception of Gates 1, 3, 6, 8, 11 and 17. Gate 15 will be reserved for ADA patrons specifically ticketed for that gate.

The apron areas behind the benches on both the East and West sides of Memorial Stadium will not be available to the public. Fans must enter and exit their section through the corresponding vomitory off the main concourse level. With the field level not being accessible, it is important that fans enter the gate printed on their ticket.