NSP staff assault prompts searches

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Targeted searches of housing units at the Nebraska State Penitentiary were conducted on Tuesday by staff members from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. On Monday, an inmate assaulted a staff member at the penitentiary, resulting in a serious injury. The inmate involved in that incident was determined to be intoxicated. Tuesday’s search focused on confiscating contraband, including homemade alcohol, K2 and other prohibited drugs and items.

The staff member who was assaulted went to the hospital for treatment of head injuries. She was also kicked in the abdomen and the leg. Even after he was restrained, the inmate remained combative. During a medical assessment, he spit on another staff member several times.

More than a dozen staff members from other facilities joined team members from NSP and members of the agency’s K-9 team to search select areas of the penitentiary. Throughout that process, the facility has remained on modified operations*.

Results of the investigation into the assault will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

