Real estate market remains hot in Lincoln

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With low interest rates and a hot housing market, it’s a great time to sell a house, but if you’re looking to buy, you have to be ready for a challenge.

Newlyweds Bailey Rosecrans and Mike Wenzl have spent the last month searching for their first home.

The couple has had six offers rejected in just a month and their story is far from unique.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Rosecrans said. “But we’re optimistic.”

All those offers have been well over the asking price but each time they seem to be competing with dozens of others vying for the same home.

“The market is unreal,” Wenzl said. “It’s discouraging, to say the least.”

A Lincoln realtor said many of her clients are in the same boat.

“It’s a blessing to be a seller,” said Carma Bryan with Bankwise Realty. “You’ve got a lot of opportunity and lots of offers but to be a buyer is a challenge. You have to have grit, you’ve got to have faith, you have to keep going through the process.”

She said it’s all happening because Lincoln doesn’t have enough houses.

“We haven’t built enough homes; we have many new people moving to Lincoln and there’s not enough and this is going to continue,” Bryan said.

She said it’s not likely to slow down but that’s not cause to give up.

For now, Bailey and Mike still have that hope.

“We’ve had moments where it’s really discouraging and think it’d be easier to give up,” Rosecrans said. “At the end of the day, we know buying our first home is an important part of our goals.”

