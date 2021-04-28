Three hospitalized after early morning rollover crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people have been hospitalized after a rollover crash just outside Lincoln city limits.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 2:00 a.m. on a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash at 27th and Arbor Road. Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle in a ravine just north of the intersection.

Volunteers from Raymond and Waverly Rural Fire & Rescue, as well as paramedics from Lincoln Fire & Rescue were all called to the scene. LSO says the three people transported have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

LSO tells 10/11 NOW the vehicle was northbound and drove through 27th & Arbor, then through a field, before rolling into the ravine that runs north of and parallel to Arbor Road.

Deputies say the circumstances surrounding the crash are still being investigated.

