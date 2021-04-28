Advertisement

Three hospitalized after early morning rollover crash

The scene of an early morning rollover crash at 27th & Arbor Road.
The scene of an early morning rollover crash at 27th & Arbor Road.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people have been hospitalized after a rollover crash just outside Lincoln city limits.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 2:00 a.m. on a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash at 27th and Arbor Road. Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle in a ravine just north of the intersection.

Volunteers from Raymond and Waverly Rural Fire & Rescue, as well as paramedics from Lincoln Fire & Rescue were all called to the scene. LSO says the three people transported have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

LSO tells 10/11 NOW the vehicle was northbound and drove through 27th & Arbor, then through a field, before rolling into the ravine that runs north of and parallel to Arbor Road.

Deputies say the circumstances surrounding the crash are still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Calvin Bloom
LPD: Man trespasses in Kwik Shop, punches officer in the head while being arrested
27-year-old Kentrell Hollins is on escape status from Lincoln's Community Corrections Center as...
Inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center
Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party
Disney on Ice coming to Lincoln
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at low-moderate (yellow) risk.
Lincoln officials encourage those 16 and up to get the vaccine

Latest News

Mainly cloudy, cooler with scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.
Clouds, scattered showers and cool Wednesday
Nebraska corporate tax cut wins initial OK from lawmakers
27-year-old Kentrell Hollins is on escape status from Lincoln's Community Corrections Center as...
Inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center
Kyle Barnes has been at CHI Health St. Elizabeth since Apr. 12.
Lincoln COVID-19 patient fighting for her life asks people to get vaccinated