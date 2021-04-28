Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny skies...a brisk north wind...and temperatures turning a little milder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cool and rather cloudy Wednesday...sunshine is expected to return for Thursday as temperatures warm back into the 70s...

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night...followed by decreasing cloudiness as the night wears on. Overnight lows will cool back into the 40s for most of us...and there could be some patchy areas of late-night fog. A secondary cold front will slip across the forecast area on Thursday...bringing us a gusty north wind...dry conditions...and seasonably mild temperatures under mostly sunny skies. As high pressure builds in behind the front another seasonably cool overnight is expected Thursday night...followed by a significant warming trend to end the work week and head us into the weekend.

A little less wind and a little more heat for your Arbor Day Friday...with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s-to-lower 80s. For the weekend temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s and 80s...with dry and breezy conditions for Saturday. Some areas of the state on Saturday could make a run at 90° again. Sunday will be another warm day ahead of a cold front...with highs in the mid 70s-to-mid 80s for much of 10-11 Country...but that approaching front will bring with it the chance for showers and thunderstorms by late-afternoon and evening. Cloudy...cooler...and potentially wet conditions are then expected to linger into the middle of next week. High temperatures will go from the 70s and 80s on Sunday back down into the 60s for Monday and Tuesday...and each day will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms at times.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then decreasing cloudiness later in the night. Patchy areas of fog possible late. Lows in the mid-to-upper 40s. North winds of 8 to 18 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and turning breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds of 10-to-20 mph...with gusts to 30 mph possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear...continued a bit breezy...and a little cooler. Lows in the low-to-mid 40s. North winds of 8-to-16 mph...gusts to 24 mph at times.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny...still a bit breezy...but warmer. Highs in the mid 70s-to-around 80°. Southwest winds of 8 to 18 mph...gusts to 25 mph at times.

