Walk-on Wyatt Liewer impressing during Spring practice

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football players have less than a week in Spring ball, so time to impress the coaching staff is running out.

One of the players standing out is the pride of O’Niell, walk-on Wyatt Liewer. He wasn’t on many people’s radar until his 10-yard touchdown catch against Purdue last year.

Now in Spring ball he tied the school strength and conditioning records during testing. The sophomore worked his way into the wide receiver rotation last season. He appeared in all eight games and caught three passes for 22 yards. As a walk-on he prides himself on outworking the wide receiver group.

“I love it. I love having a chip on my shoulder and coming to outwork kids every day,” Liewer said. “It’s just something I take a lot of pride in. Every walk-on takes a lot of pride in around here whether it be scout team freshman year, in the weight room.. every rep as hard as you can, special teams and it’s paid off for me.”

The Spring game is this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. It’ll be televised on BTN.

