Doctors concerned about Nebraska’s vaccine slowdown

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Doctors in Nebraska are concerned about the decline in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide the demand is down — so much so, Douglas County is on the fence about whether or not to ask for more doses next week.

“If we have vaccine leftover, we won’t,” Dr. Adi Pour said Tuesday.

It’s a trend that is troubling for doctors, especially when comparing Nebraska’s vaccination rate to other states.

“We are not in the pack that is ahead in trying to keep pace with progressive uptake with safe and effective vaccine. We are not the worst, but we’re also falling off our trend,” said Dr. David Brett-Major, a professor for the College of Public Health at UNMC.

6 News asked Dr. Brett-Major whether the pandemic could end with vaccinations on the decline. His answer was simple: “No.”

To end the pandemic, he says, we need a combination of increased vaccinations, mask use, social distancing, proper hygiene, and vigilance in tracking cases among other things.

“Vaccination matters not only for those who have not yet been vaccinated, but it also matters for those who are vaccinated,” Dr. Brett-Major said.

To reach herd immunity, the percentage of the population vaccinated needs to double.

That’s why Dr. Brett-Major hopes people who haven’t gotten their shots yet really take the time to evaluate and maybe reconsider why they haven’t.

“I completely get it, we all want to be passed this. But we do have to be mindful when we’re going in the wrong direction,” he said.

For anyone with questions or hesitancy about the vaccine, Dr. Brett-Major encourages them to go to their local pharmacy and read their fact sheets about the vaccines.

