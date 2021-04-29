Friday Forecast: A warm finish to the week and to the month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We look to finish April and start May on a warm note as temperatures on Friday should warm back to the lower and middle 80s across the region before reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s on Saturday to start the month of May. Above average temperatures will headline the forecast through this weekend before next week turns a bit cooler and more active.

High pressure sliding through the region should keep the weather quiet for Thursday evening and into the day on Friday. We should see mainly clear skies tonight with mostly sunny skies across the state on Friday. Winds should be decrease into Thursday evening with more southwesterly winds at around 8 to 18 MPH on Friday with some occasional gusts up to 25 MPH possible.

A few clouds are expected to slide across the area into the day on Friday, otherwise we should see mainly sunny and dry weather to finish the week. (KOLN)

Temperatures into Friday morning should be fairly seasonal for late April with morning lows in the 40s across the state.

Temperatures should be fairly seasonal into Friday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Daytime highs on Friday will be above average, but pretty comfortable with highs in the lower to middle 80s across the state. Average high temperatures for late April across the state are generally in the upper 60s to near 70°, so we should be about 10° to 15° above average for Friday.

Temperatures to finish April should reach into the lower and middle 80s across the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures ahead of an approaching cold front on Saturday will jump even higher with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the state. The wind will be another issue we’ll have to deal with on Saturday as strong southerly winds are expected across the state with sustained winds between 15 and 30 MPH with wind gusts of 40 MPH or more for the eastern half of the state. That cold front should swing through the state on Sunday, bringing a slight cool down to finish the weekend with chances for showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast. Behind the front into early next week, temperatures will fall back to the mid and upper 60s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s for Thursday and Friday. Chances for rain will hang around for much of the week next week, though right now it looks like mainly light rain as no one day looks to bring any significant rainfall to the area.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for Friday and into the weekend before cooler weather is on tap for next week. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will come back on Sunday and into early next week. (KOLN)

