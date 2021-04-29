Inmates missing from community correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about two inmates missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). Clifford Brown and Jacob Roeder left the facility together shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday.

Brown started his sentence on Feb. 1. He was sentenced to just over two years on charges out of Dawson County that include two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Brown has a tentative release date of November 19, 2021. Brown is a 21-year old white man, 5′6″, 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Roeder began his sentence on December 14, 2020. He was also sentenced out of Dawson County on multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He is serving just over three years. His tentative release date is October 13, 2021. Roeder is a 23-year old while man, 5′10″, 240 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Since April 15, six inmates have left community correctional facilities, including Brown and Roeder. Of those, three have been returned to custody, including Kentrell Hollins. He was arrested and booked into the Douglas County jail on April 26. He failed to return to the facility that night from his work assignment in the community.

“We received notification of his arrest today,” said Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). “He was evidently pulled over in Omaha for driving while revoked from a DUI. He has since been booked into the Lancaster County jail on an additional charge of escape.”

Dir. Frakes noted that a charge of escape could ultimately mean more time in prison.

“There is no rhyme or reason as to why individuals make this decision. In recent situations, the individuals who left community custody were nearing release or their scheduled parole hearing. Sometimes it has to do with a relationship on the outside or they are lured by the same lifestyle that sent them to prison in the first place. In any case, the decision to run is a bad one, and could have serious consequences, especially if they commit another crime while in the community.”

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

“It is literally an environment where people have one foot in a controlled setting and another foot in the community. It is a period of transition, during which we hope inmates use to the best of their ability. This is the step-off point for complete reentry into the community. Unfortunately, it is also a time when some people make impulsive decisions that can land them right back where they started.”

Anyone with knowledge concerning the whereabouts of Brown and Roeder should contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

