Jefferson County Sheriff resigns citing personal reasons

FAIRBURY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - The Jefferson County Sheriff is stepping down from his post after fewer than five months on the job.

Sheriff Matthew Schultz announced his resignation on Wednesday. He cited personal reasons for his departure and said it is time to move on to other things. He declined to comment further.

Schultz took over after the retirement of longtime sheriff Nels Sorensen. Schultz was sworn in to the office in December and officially took over at the start of the year. He’s been with the Sheriff’s Office for 21 years and served as Chief Deputy from 2010 until this year.

Schultz’s last day will be May 15. The Jefferson County Commissioners will appoint the next sheriff. That person will be up for reelection in 2022.

