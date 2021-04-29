Advertisement

LFR battling house fire in south Lincoln

House Fire
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is battling a large house fire near 27th and Highway 2.

The fire at 4200 Holly Road was reported just after 11 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The call quickly turned into a two-alarm structure fire.

City of Lincoln traffic cameras show traffic is backed up in the area. Smoke can also be seen in the area on the traffic cameras.

Avoid the area if possible.

A 1011 reporter is on scene and more information will be released when it becomes available.

