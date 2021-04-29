LFR battling house fire in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is battling a large house fire near 27th and Highway 2.

The fire at 4200 Holly Road was reported just after 11 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The call quickly turned into a two-alarm structure fire.

City of Lincoln traffic cameras show traffic is backed up in the area. Smoke can also be seen in the area on the traffic cameras.

Avoid the area if possible.

A 1011 reporter is on scene and more information will be released when it becomes available.

