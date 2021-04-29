LPD: Cash, backpack and alcohol stolen in robbery at U-Stop in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a robbery at a northwest Lincoln gas station.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the U-Stop off W Fletcher and Highway 34 for a robbery.

LPD said responding officers spoke with the clerk who said that two men came into the store, demanding money while holding him at knife point.

Officers said one of the men took money from the register while the other man took the clerk’s backpack, but before leaving, both men grabbed bottles of alcohol.

LPD said officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and requested store video.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

